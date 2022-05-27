Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 2,501 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after acquiring an additional 873,149 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,877 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,915,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,750,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.59. 8,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.39. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

