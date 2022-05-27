Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $521,362,000 after acquiring an additional 324,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
ADBE stock traded up $15.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $424.54. 105,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $421.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.45. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
