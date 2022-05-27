Continuum Advisory LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 230,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average of $107.91. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

