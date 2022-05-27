Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $7.44 on Friday, hitting $414.50. 132,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,922,439. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.17 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.