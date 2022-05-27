Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 903,418 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 868,627 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,617,000.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,962 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37.

