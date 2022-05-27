Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $744,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,578. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

