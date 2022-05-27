Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.70. 181,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

