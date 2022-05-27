Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $486,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.48. 154,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.24.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

