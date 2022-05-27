Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.88 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Macy’s accounts for about 0.7% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 1,142,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,065,781. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

