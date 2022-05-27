Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CPS opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%.

In other news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards bought 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,146.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,650 shares of company stock worth $611,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

