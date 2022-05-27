Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,378 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,678,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after buying an additional 493,262 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,334,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,014,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,479,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 72,455 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sidoti cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of CNR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 39,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,741. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

