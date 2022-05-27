Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.69 Million

Analysts expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) to report sales of $286.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Costamare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.88 million and the lowest is $276.50 million. Costamare reported sales of $166.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Costamare will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Costamare.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Costamare by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Costamare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costamare in the third quarter worth about $638,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 605,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,998. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.47. Costamare has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.40%.

About Costamare (Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costamare (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.