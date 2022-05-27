Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Covetrus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.
NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.98.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 408.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 71.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 44,931 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 21.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 37.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 252,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $8,096,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Covetrus (Get Rating)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
