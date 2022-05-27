Cowen Cuts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $70.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $30.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.66. Domo has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 in the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Domo by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 415,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 327,007 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,212,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Domo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

