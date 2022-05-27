Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRARY. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($16.17) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.30) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($14.26) to €12.40 ($13.19) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 82,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,241. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

