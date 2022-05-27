Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,082 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $868,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $428.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.17 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

