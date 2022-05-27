Credit Suisse AG Has $284.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,687 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $284,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.12. 172,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,938,682. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

