Critical Analysis: Blackstone (NYSE:BX) versus Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackstone and Cartesian Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone $22.58 billion 3.67 $5.86 billion $7.34 16.12 Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Blackstone has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Blackstone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Blackstone and Cartesian Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone 0 4 6 0 2.60 Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackstone presently has a consensus target price of $145.56, indicating a potential upside of 23.04%. Given Blackstone’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blackstone is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone and Cartesian Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone 23.77% 18.77% 9.94% Cartesian Growth N/A -61.36% 3.99%

Summary

Blackstone beats Cartesian Growth on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts,special situations, distressed mortgage loans, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant majority stakes in portfolio companies and minority investments in operating companies, shipping, real estate, corporate or consumer loans, and alternative energy greenfield development projects in energy and power, property, dislocated markets, shipping opportunities, financial institution breakups, re-insurance, and improving freight mobility, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. The fund considers investment in Asia and Latin America. It has a three year investment period. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. Blackstone Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

Cartesian Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

