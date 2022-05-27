Critical Comparison: Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) & AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monroe Capital and AssetMark Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital $53.83 million 4.02 $32.46 million $1.23 8.11 AssetMark Financial $530.30 million 2.84 $25.67 million $0.78 26.23

Monroe Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AssetMark Financial. Monroe Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Monroe Capital and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital 49.43% 9.13% 3.87% AssetMark Financial 10.15% 5.33% 3.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Monroe Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Monroe Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Monroe Capital and AssetMark Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 AssetMark Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50

Monroe Capital presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.21%. AssetMark Financial has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given AssetMark Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Monroe Capital.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats Monroe Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monroe Capital (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to leveraged buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million. Its makes minority equity investments.

About AssetMark Financial (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. It also offers SaaS-based financial planning, wellness, and client digital engagement solutions. The company also offers mutual funds; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and wealth management services for individual investors. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors and advisers. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

