CryptoTask (CTASK) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $125,283.48 and $175.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.76 or 0.02307492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00517443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00031856 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008967 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,136,286 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

