CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, an increase of 236.3% from the April 30th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.1 days.

CTTOF stock remained flat at $$3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

