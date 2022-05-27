CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, an increase of 236.3% from the April 30th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.1 days.
CTTOF stock remained flat at $$3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
Featured Stories
