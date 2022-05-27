CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.14. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

