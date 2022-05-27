Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.29.

CYTK stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $855,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,196,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,485,000 after buying an additional 211,605 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after buying an additional 585,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after buying an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

