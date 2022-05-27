DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Update

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $14,745,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $750,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,215,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

DALS stock remained flat at $$9.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 165,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,202. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

