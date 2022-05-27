Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Down 98.8% in May

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,997. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

