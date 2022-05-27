Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Down 98.8% in May

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,997. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (DIFTY)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.