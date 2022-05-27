DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $1.77 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00006068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $125.51 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,893.85 or 0.23626971 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00506240 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00033142 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008660 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,890,939 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.