Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $96.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.30.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,906,404.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $98,111,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $69,390,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.66. 1,067,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,401. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

