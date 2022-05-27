Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.40-$18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

Shares of DECK traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,845. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.45 and its 200 day moving average is $313.85.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $409.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.