Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.97 or better for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $107.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.24 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,373. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.07.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 624,628 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

