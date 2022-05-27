Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $65.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.31.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $43.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $154,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $120,446,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

