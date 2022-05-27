Dendur Capital LP Purchases New Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 995,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,000. Party City Holdco accounts for about 0.8% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $453,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRTY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,601. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $162.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 3.47.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 68.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 1,162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,778,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

