Dendur Capital LP Sells 504,447 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Dendur Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,447 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 9.1% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dendur Capital LP owned 0.69% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $64,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,735. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,471 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,308.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085 over the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.