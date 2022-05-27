Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 1,950

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,280 ($28.69) to GBX 1,950 ($24.54) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BURBY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 1,850 ($23.28) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.68) to GBX 1,836 ($23.10) in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,328.86.

BURBY stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

