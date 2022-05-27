Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €11.00

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.64) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.68) to €11.70 ($12.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €7.80 ($8.30) to €8.20 ($8.72) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.62.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Commerzbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.