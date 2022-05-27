Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price to $83.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.56.

WING stock opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average is $135.30. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,429 shares of company stock worth $330,888. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,888,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

