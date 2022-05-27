Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop to €17.50 ($18.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

