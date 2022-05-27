DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Bank of America

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.58.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE DKS opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $3,289,275.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,055,663.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.