DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-11.70 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKS. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.58.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 173.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

