DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Hold”

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.58.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $252,581.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,571.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $84,873,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

