DIGG (DIGG) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, DIGG has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $4.17 million and $757.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $8,284.21 or 0.29139515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $680.72 or 0.02394419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00524153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00032658 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009042 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

