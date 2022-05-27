Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 90.3% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 15,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 26.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock opened at $193.10 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

