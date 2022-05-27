Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Position Trimmed by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC cut its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 97,399 shares during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares comprises 1.2% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 91,087 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 884.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,936 shares of company stock worth $3,300,423. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DCOM traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.