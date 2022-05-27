Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $87.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00134018 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

