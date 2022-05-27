Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 31st

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, May 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSEARCA ERY opened at $3.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

