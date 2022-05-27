Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.92.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 123.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.