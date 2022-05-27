dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,868. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMYS. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,309,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the first quarter worth $418,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

