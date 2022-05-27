dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYSGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,868. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMYS. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,309,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the first quarter worth $418,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (Get Rating)

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.