Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Stock Price Up 19%

Shares of Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) rose 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 21,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 6,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.
Dno Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTNOF)
