Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Stock Price Up 19%

Shares of Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) rose 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 21,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 6,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Get Dno Asa alerts:

Dno Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTNOF)

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2021, its proven reserves consisted of 196.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 321.4 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 420.6 MMboe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.