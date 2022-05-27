Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.20.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.26. The stock had a trading volume of 110,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,207. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.