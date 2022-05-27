Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

DLTR traded up $29.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,850,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.10.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,311,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

