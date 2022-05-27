Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $30.14 on Friday. Domo has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,873,643.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Domo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Domo by 603.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Domo by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Domo by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOMO. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

